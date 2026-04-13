Delhi holds CM SHRI school entrance test across 75 schools

Only Delhi residents from recognized schools

Results for Classes six and nine come by April 30. The Class 11 test is set for May 7, with results by May 25.

Only Delhi residents who studied in recognized schools during the 2025-26 academic session can apply, and one-half of the seats are saved for students from government-run institutions.

To make it to the merit list, general category students need at least 25%, while reserved categories get a bit of a break with a lower cutoff.

The residential Shaheed Bhagat Singh CM SHRI School will also require candidates to undergo a physical and medical fitness test before final selection.