Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood launches citywide coaching center checks
Delhi's Home Minister Ashish Sood just kicked off a citywide safety check for coaching centers in hotspots like Mukherjee Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, and Katwaria Sarai.
The goal? Make sure these places actually follow fire safety rules and building standards, especially after recent tragedies, like the Lucknow fire that killed 15 people and a building collapse near Saket Metro Station.
Delhi agencies join inspections
This isn't just a quick sweep: multiple agencies are teaming up, including the Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Fire Services, and Disaster Management Authority.
Sood stressed that "Safety of students is our highest priority," so officials are expected to put long-term safety measures in place as soon as possible.
The hope is to make educational hubs safer and prevent more accidents down the line.