Delhi PG operator arrested; bulldozer action ordered against illegal structures
What's the story
The operator of a South Delhi hostel, which collapsed on Sunday killing seven people, has been arrested. Sudhanshu, the operator of the five-story PG in Satya Niketan, was part of the "Hostel Daze" chain, police said. The collapsed PG had eight rooms with 16 beds over four floors. It is suspected that only seven to eight students were present during the incident, as many had left for the Raksha Bandhan vacation.
Operator's duties
5th arrest in the case
Sudhanshu had been managing the property since August 2025, overseeing its maintenance and repairs.
Police said he was also responsible for getting rent agreements signed by tenants, which reportedly absolved owners of responsibility for any casualties.
His arrest is the fifth in connection with this case. The building owner Hari ram, his son Mahesh, wife Urmila, and labor contractor Saroj were arrested earlier.
Ongoing probe
Police probing if operator exercised due diligence
Police are probing if Sudhanshu took due diligence to ensure the building's safety.
They said the owners allegedly knew that the structure couldn't bear four additional floors but still leased it out.
A magisterial inquiry has been ordered and a case registered against those involved in this incident.
On Wednesday, the demolition of an adjoining building, which housed a girl's hostel, started after it was declared "dangerous."
Action will also be taken in several areas of Delhi on Wednesday.
CM
CM orders bulldozer action
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to use bulldozers against illegal structures in several parts of the national capital.
Senior MCD officials have been asked to remain present on the ground and monitor the action
"Conduct intensive inspections of all PG hostels in Delhi and take action against illegal construction. Scrutinize building records, determine exactly when the illegal construction took place, and under whose jurisdiction," she said.