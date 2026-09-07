Delhi hosts 18th BRICS Summit Sept 11-13 at Bharat Mandapam
India
Heads up, Delhi. The 18th BRICS Summit is happening in the city from September 11-13 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.
With global leaders arriving in Delhi, this marks the grand finale of India's BRICS chairmanship series.
Delhi traffic curbs and school closures
Expect major traffic restrictions across central and south Delhi: more than 35 roads and 22 diversion points are set for VIP convoys.
If you're heading to the airport or railway stations, plan ahead and leave early. Delhi Metro is your best bet for smooth travel.
Also, all schools will be closed on September 11, and some offices might tweak their schedules, so double-check before heading out.