Delhi hotel suites now cost more than Silicon Valley

Delhi's fanciest hotel suites are now pricier than Silicon Valley, with rates peaking at $33,000 a night. The reason? The India AI Impact Summit is in town next week, drawing global tech leaders like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman—and sending room prices up to 15 times higher than usual.

Taj Palace is leading the price surge The Taj Palace Presidential Suite had a $33,000-per-night booking. Oberoi's premier suite is $27,600 a night.

ITC Maurya's Chanakya Suite commands a similarly lofty tariff. Other hotels have also reported higher rates amid the summit buzz.

These are the top luxury suites in Delhi ITC Maurya's Chanakya Suite—where world leaders like Obama and Putin have stayed—offers bulletproof windows, museum-worthy art, marble bathrooms, a private gym, and heavy-duty security.

Over at Taj Palace, the Presidential Suite comes with a garden bedroom, private dining space for 12, and round-the-clock butler service.