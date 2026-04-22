Delhi house help Rahul arrested for killing UPSC aspirant
A 19-year-old, Rahul, has been arrested for the murder of a 21-year-old UPSC aspirant in Delhi's Kailash Hills.
The victim, daughter of an IRS officer, was found dead at home on April 22.
Police tracked Rahul, who used to work at her house, using CCTV footage and caught him in Rajgarh.
Investigators suspect Rahul strangled victim
Investigators say Rahul may have strangled the victim with a charger wire while her parents were out, possibly as revenge for being fired two months ago.
There is also a sexual harassment case against him, and police are checking if anything was stolen from the house.
Six suspects who were in contact with Rahul were detained, and Rahul's father was separately called to the police station for questioning.
DSP Manisha is leading the case as they wait for postmortem results to confirm more details.