Delhi house help Rahul arrested for killing UPSC aspirant

Investigators suspect Rahul strangled victim

Investigators say Rahul may have strangled the victim with a charger wire while her parents were out, possibly as revenge for being fired two months ago.

There is also a sexual harassment case against him, and police are checking if anything was stolen from the house.

Six suspects who were in contact with Rahul were detained, and Rahul's father was separately called to the police station for questioning.

DSP Manisha is leading the case as they wait for postmortem results to confirm more details.