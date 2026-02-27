Delhi-HP police clash over Congress leaders' arrest at AI summit

Activists in police custody as investigation widens

Himachal Police claimed the Delhi team didn't follow legal procedures and even filed an FIR against them alleging kidnapping/abduction, wrongful confinement, concealment/theft of property and unlawful assembly, and that a DVR was removed without documentation.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said Himachal officers were blocking justice.

After hours of back-and-forth (and some late-night paperwork), the activists were handed over to Delhi Police under court orders.

Now, all three are in police custody as investigators dig into how the protest was organized—including possible payments and WhatsApp mobilization.