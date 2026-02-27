Delhi-HP police clash over Congress leaders' arrest at AI summit
Three Indian Youth Congress members—Saurabh Singh, Arbaaz Khan, and Siddharth Avdhut—were arrested by Delhi Police on February 18, 2026 for allegedly staging a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit.
The dramatic arrest quickly turned into a turf war between Delhi and Himachal Pradesh police, with both sides accusing each other of breaking protocol.
Activists in police custody as investigation widens
Himachal Police claimed the Delhi team didn't follow legal procedures and even filed an FIR against them alleging kidnapping/abduction, wrongful confinement, concealment/theft of property and unlawful assembly, and that a DVR was removed without documentation.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police said Himachal officers were blocking justice.
After hours of back-and-forth (and some late-night paperwork), the activists were handed over to Delhi Police under court orders.
Now, all three are in police custody as investigators dig into how the protest was organized—including possible payments and WhatsApp mobilization.