Delhi IGI Airport to launch India's 1st driverless air train

Automated People Mover capacity 50,000 passengers

Construction is planned and should wrap up between late 2027 and 2029.

The APM will use both elevated and ground-level tracks for smooth connections across zones.

It's built to handle up to 50,000 passengers daily at first, with plans to increase to roughly 80,000-90,000 passengers per day.

Delhi International Airport Limited is footing the bill, aiming to reduce reliance on diesel shuttle busses and lower emissions.

Transit passengers are likely to use the service free of charge, while non-passengers and visitors may have to pay a nominal fare.

This system matches global standards like Dubai and Heathrow, pretty cool upgrade!