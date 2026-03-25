Delhi: Illegal LPG cylinder racket busted in Sangam Vihar
India
Delhi Police just busted an illegal LPG cylinder racket in Sangam Vihar, arresting four delivery agents who were secretly diverting gas cylinders to rented storage spaces instead of delivering them properly.
Officers seized 183 Indane cylinders from the site, putting a stop to their unauthorized supply chain.
Accused face legal action
The four accused are now facing legal action under the Essential Commodities Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
This crackdown comes at a time when people are already worried about LPG shortages: recent protests even reached Parliament.
Meanwhile, officials say there is no need to panic and that refill booking periods for both cities and rural areas will stay the same.