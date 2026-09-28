Delhi intensifies no pucc, no fuel to curb winter pollution

Delhi is rolling out fresh moves to tackle its yearly winter pollution spike.

The big one: Delhi is intensifying the 'No PUCC, No Fuel' policy.

Separately, a strict drive against "end-of-life" vehicles will be conducted at all 500 petrol pumps in Delhi equipped with ANPR cameras.

Plus, a public awareness campaign on the issue will also be launched in October, and PUC centers will be upgraded in November.