Delhi intensifies no pucc, no fuel to curb winter pollution
India
Delhi is rolling out fresh moves to tackle its yearly winter pollution spike.
The big one: Delhi is intensifying the 'No PUCC, No Fuel' policy.
Separately, a strict drive against "end-of-life" vehicles will be conducted at all 500 petrol pumps in Delhi equipped with ANPR cameras.
Plus, a public awareness campaign on the issue will also be launched in October, and PUC centers will be upgraded in November.
Delhi adds 150 busses, staggers hours
Expect 150 more electric busses on the roads soon, taking the total above 700.
From November 1, parking fees are going up, work hours will be staggered, and one-half of office workers will shift to work from home, all aimed at cutting traffic and emissions during the worst months.
It's all part of Delhi's push for cleaner air this winter.