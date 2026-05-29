Delhi is launching DUST Portal 2.0 to monitor construction dust India May 29, 2026

Delhi is getting serious about dust pollution from construction sites, and it's going high-tech to keep things in check.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is launching DUST Portal 2.0 next week, which will monitor sites 24/7 to make sure they're following rules like using green nets and anti-smog guns.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says the goal is accountability and quick action whenever air quality takes a hit.