Delhi is launching DUST Portal 2.0 to monitor construction dust
Delhi is getting serious about dust pollution from construction sites, and it's going high-tech to keep things in check.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is launching DUST Portal 2.0 next week, which will monitor sites 24/7 to make sure they're following rules like using green nets and anti-smog guns.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says the goal is accountability and quick action whenever air quality takes a hit.
Portal uses AI cameras, PM sensors
The portal will use AI cameras, PM sensors, and automated audits to track compliance at construction sites.
Registered construction sites gets a unique QR code linked to its records, so inspectors can instantly check if everything's up to standard.
Violations are flagged as yellow (early warning), orange (moderate issues), or red (serious problems needing immediate action).
This system aims to tackle the dust that spikes Delhi's PM10 and PM2.5 levels during peak pollution times.