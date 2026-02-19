Delhi is working on a new drone policy
Delhi is working on a new drone policy to boost jobs and investment, while bringing drones into everyday city life—from tracking pollution to helping police and planning urban spaces.
An apex panel has held discussions on multiple aspects of the policy and looked at what's working in other states; consultations with stakeholders are expected to begin next month before the policy is drafted.
The plan includes startup support and funding for research
This policy could mean more opportunities for young people in piloting, tech maintenance, data analytics, and even drone manufacturing.
The plan includes cool perks like startup support and funding for research.
Plus, Delhi Police are already using 75 drones across the city for crime scenes and crowd control—so drones might soon be a regular part of how the city runs.