Delhi issued 1.63L PUC challans this year: Why?
Delhi's transport department handed out more than 1.63 lakh Pollution Under Control (PUC) challans this year—a big jump from before.
The boost comes from new ANPR cameras at fuel stations, which instantly check if your car's PUC certificate is valid using the mParivahan system.
How the system works
If your PUC isn't up to date and you don't renew it within an hour, you'll get an e-challan automatically.
On top of that, around 8-10 transport teams are out every day doing roadside checks to catch non-compliant vehicles.
Nearly a 3rd of Delhi's vehicles aren't PUC compliant
Nearly a third of Delhi's vehicles aren't following PUC rules, making air pollution worse for everyone.
This stricter enforcement hopes to push more people to comply—and help clean up the city's air in the process.