Monsoon's fury: Central India sees 22% rainfall surplus since June
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says central India and the west coast are in for three days of intense monsoon rain.
Some spots in Maharashtra and Karnataka already got drenched with over 21cm, and since June, central India has seen a big 22% surplus in rainfall.
More above-normal rainfall on the way for most places
This much rain isn't just about getting wet—it raises the risk of floods, landslides, and crop damage, especially in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
With weather systems like a depression and cyclonic circulations sticking around till late July, more above-normal rainfall is on the way for most places—though Northeast and parts of South India might actually get less than usual.
Stay alert if you're in these regions!