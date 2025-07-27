Monsoon's fury: Central India sees 22% rainfall surplus since June

More above-normal rainfall on the way for most places

This much rain isn't just about getting wet—it raises the risk of floods, landslides, and crop damage, especially in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

With weather systems like a depression and cyclonic circulations sticking around till late July, more above-normal rainfall is on the way for most places—though Northeast and parts of South India might actually get less than usual.

Stay alert if you're in these regions!