'Love jihad' case reported, men abducted, beaten in UP

Chandan said they were made to chant religious slogans at gunpoint and claimed the attackers had previously used fake identities to exploit girls.

Police have arrested three men—Shahabuddin, Anas, and Zeeshan—and rescued the victims.

Officials say there might be an old rivalry behind the attack rather than just religious motives; all angles are being looked into as the investigation continues.