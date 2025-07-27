Next Article
'Love jihad' case reported, men abducted, beaten in UP
In Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, two men—Chandan and Mohit—were allegedly abducted and beaten after reporting a 'love jihad' case.
The attack happened while they were heading to a birthday party; the suspects stopped them, forced them into a car, and took them to an isolated spot where they were reportedly assaulted with rods.
Attackers had used fake identities to exploit girls
Chandan said they were made to chant religious slogans at gunpoint and claimed the attackers had previously used fake identities to exploit girls.
Police have arrested three men—Shahabuddin, Anas, and Zeeshan—and rescued the victims.
Officials say there might be an old rivalry behind the attack rather than just religious motives; all angles are being looked into as the investigation continues.