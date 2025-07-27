Next Article
Roof collapse during prayers in Rajasthan school; 7 kids dead
A government school in Piplodi village, Rajasthan, turned into a tragedy on Friday when the roof suddenly collapsed during morning prayers.
Seven students—aged 7 to 13—lost their lives and 21 others were injured as about 35 kids were trapped under debris.
Villagers and teachers rushed to pull them out.
Meena and Kanha among the deceased
Among those lost were siblings Meena (12) and Kanha (7).
Eleven injured kids are still admitted to the hospital, with two in critical condition.
An FIR has been filed against the headmaster and four teachers after witnesses said warnings about falling ceiling bricks were ignored.
The state suspended five teachers and launched an inquiry, while protests have broken out demanding safer schools across the district.