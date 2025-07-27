Next Article
SC examines claims of fake voters in Bihar
The Supreme Court is digging into claims that Bihar's voter lists have been tampered with.
Petitioners say some officials faked signatures and even listed people who've passed away as active voters.
Groups like the Association for Democratic Reforms and RJD are worried this could mean real voters get left out, especially with elections coming up.
How the mess happened
Some people got notified their voter forms were "done" even though they never filled anything out.
There's also debate over new proof-of-citizenship rules, which former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa questioned.
Reports suggest officials worked without actually talking to voters, raising questions about fairness and transparency.
The next court hearing on all this is upcoming.