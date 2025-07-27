Next Article
Teacher suspended for Kanwar Yatra remarks in UP
A government school teacher in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been suspended after making "objectionable remarks" about the Kanwar Yatra.
The incident came to light when a student accused him and videos surfaced of the teacher, Om Prakash, publicly admitting his mistake.
Authorities have started an official inquiry to get the full picture.
Incident led to protests in the area
It all started on July 17 when a student asked for permission to meet her relatives among the Kanwariyas, but Prakash allegedly refused and made inappropriate comments.
This quickly led to protests at the school with locals joining in, until the village head stepped in to calm things down.
Prakash has since apologized, and officials say action will follow based on what the investigation finds.