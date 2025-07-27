New bush frog species in Meghalaya celebrate local culture

Names reflect local cuisine and language

R. jadoh is named after a beloved rice-and-meat dish, while R. jakoid gets its name from the Khasi word for "frog."

Both frogs skip the tadpole stage and hatch as tiny adults, showing off their adaptability—even living near people despite habitat changes.

Lead researcher Holiness Warjri shared that naming R. jadoh was a way to honor Khasi traditions and inspire conservation.