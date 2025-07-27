New bush frog species in Meghalaya celebrate local culture
Scientists recently discovered two new bush frog species in Meghalaya's Khasi Hills—Raorchestes jadoh and Raorchestes jakoid.
Their names celebrate local Khasi food and language, making the find extra special for the community.
Names reflect local cuisine and language
R. jadoh is named after a beloved rice-and-meat dish, while R. jakoid gets its name from the Khasi word for "frog."
Both frogs skip the tadpole stage and hatch as tiny adults, showing off their adaptability—even living near people despite habitat changes.
Lead researcher Holiness Warjri shared that naming R. jadoh was a way to honor Khasi traditions and inspire conservation.
Meghalaya is home to around 70 amphibian species
Meghalaya is already known for its rich amphibian life—around 70 species call it home, with 20 discovered since 2000.
Finds like these highlight why protecting this region's unique wildlife really matters.