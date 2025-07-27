Indian Army bolstering its capabilities to tackle China, Pakistan threats
The Indian Army is stepping up its game with new 'Rudra' brigades and 'Bhairav' commando battalions to better handle threats from China and Pakistan.
These units mix infantry, tanks, and high-tech gear like drones for smarter defense.
This upgrade follows the success of Operation Sindoor and keeps India in sync with modern military trends.
Army plans to create 40-50 Bhairav battalions
Right now, two Rudra brigades are already guarding India's borders, and the Army plans to create 40-50 Bhairav battalions packed with advanced equipment for special missions.
Artillery is getting a boost too, with new Divyastra munitions and upgraded air defenses like Akash Prime and QRSAM—especially for tough high-altitude spots.
All of this is about making sure India's military stays sharp for whatever comes next.