Indian Army bolstering its capabilities to tackle China, Pakistan threats

Army plans to create 40-50 Bhairav battalions

Right now, two Rudra brigades are already guarding India's borders, and the Army plans to create 40-50 Bhairav battalions packed with advanced equipment for special missions.

Artillery is getting a boost too, with new Divyastra munitions and upgraded air defenses like Akash Prime and QRSAM—especially for tough high-altitude spots.

All of this is about making sure India's military stays sharp for whatever comes next.