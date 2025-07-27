Boy killed by girlfriend's family in MP

Victim met girl through social media

The boy had met the girl through social media and was called to see her at night. His body was found wrapped in plastic near the same temple the next morning.

Four people—including the girl's father—have been arrested for murder. Police say the suspects first tried to claim he was a buffalo thief, but that story didn't hold up.

The victim's father said he had no idea about his son's late-night meeting and called the attack "brutal."

Protests have broken out in the village, with locals demanding justice and compensation for the boy's family.