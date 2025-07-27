West Bengal to stay wet until July 31: IMD
Heads up, Bengal! The IMD says rain is here to stay across the state until July 31, thanks to a weather depression moving through the region.
Even as it weakens by July 27, strong monsoon winds will keep things wet—especially in South Bengal districts like Nadia, Birbhum, Paschim Bardhaman, and Purba Bardhaman.
Orange alert for several districts
North Bengal's Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar are on yellow alert for rain, while Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar have been bumped up to orange.
On July 26, Hooghly, Paschim Bardhaman, and Nadia also got orange alerts for heavy downpours with thunderstorms.
IMD has warned about rough seas along the West Bengal-Odisha coast too.
If you're heading out: avoid waterlogged spots and open fields—visibility might dip and lightning is a real risk right now.