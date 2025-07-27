West Bengal to stay wet until July 31: IMD

Orange alert for several districts

North Bengal's Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar are on yellow alert for rain, while Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar have been bumped up to orange.

On July 26, Hooghly, Paschim Bardhaman, and Nadia also got orange alerts for heavy downpours with thunderstorms.

IMD has warned about rough seas along the West Bengal-Odisha coast too.

If you're heading out: avoid waterlogged spots and open fields—visibility might dip and lightning is a real risk right now.