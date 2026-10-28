Delhi issues 4,572 challans for missing PUCs, impounds 145 busses
Delhi just handed out 4,572 challans to vehicles missing their Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates between October 11 and October 25, as part of a bigger push to clean up the city's air before winter.
The crackdown even led to 145 busses being impounded, in accordance with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management.
Delhi impounds 558 smoky overloaded vehicles
The drive didn't stop there. Officials also targeted smoky vehicles and overloaded rides, impounding another 558 vehicles in the process.
With teams working nonstop at major entry points, plus special squads removing old junkers from the roads, Delhi is serious about curbing pollution.
Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government was taking sustained measures to reduce pollution and promote cleaner public transport, including expanding Delhi's electric bus fleet.