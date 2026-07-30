Delhi Jal Board greenlights nearly 4500cr Yamuna cleanup plan

Alongside these new plants (bringing Delhi's total to 28), there's a focus on treating sewage right where it starts, especially in areas without proper sewer lines.

The city also wants to restore the Wazirabad Pondage Area for better water storage and set up 250 water ATMs across town.

All of this ties back to bigger goals set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah: get Delhi ready to treat even more wastewater by 2028 and finally give the Yamuna a real shot at revival.