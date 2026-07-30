Delhi Jal Board greenlights nearly 4500cr Yamuna cleanup plan
Delhi Jal Board just greenlit a massive nearly ₹4,500 crore push to fight Yamuna River pollution.
The plan? Build 15 new decentralized sewage treatment plants, upgrade old ones and expand sewer networks, and improve how the city handles sludge.
Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh says this will raise Delhi's daily sewage treatment from 749 million gallons to 1,041 million gallons, meaning less dirty water ends up in the river.
Decentralized sewage treatment and Wazirabad restoration
Alongside these new plants (bringing Delhi's total to 28), there's a focus on treating sewage right where it starts, especially in areas without proper sewer lines.
The city also wants to restore the Wazirabad Pondage Area for better water storage and set up 250 water ATMs across town.
All of this ties back to bigger goals set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah: get Delhi ready to treat even more wastewater by 2028 and finally give the Yamuna a real shot at revival.