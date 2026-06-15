Delhi Jal Board installs analyzer amid South Delhi water crisis
South Delhi neighborhoods like Gulmohar Park, Hauz Khas, and Green Park are struggling with serious water problems.
Since late May, taps have been running with smelly, discolored water, and some residents even got sick from contamination.
After weeks of complaints, the Delhi Jal Board finally installed a real-time analyzer in Gulmohar Park on June 11 to check water quality and try to restore things back to normal.
Outdated pipelines drive leaks and contamination
The crisis has exposed just how outdated the local pipelines are. Construction work and growing demand have made leaks and contamination more common: repairs have not kept up.
In some areas, people dealt with black sewage-like water or barely any pressure for days on end. Some residents relied on private tanker water just to get by, highlighting how urgently South Delhi needs better infrastructure for safe drinking water.