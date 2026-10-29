Delhi Jal Board to treat contaminated groundwater for city supply
India
Delhi is facing a big daily water gap, so the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has a new plan: treat contaminated groundwater from areas like Najafgarh drain and Garhi Mandu (where pollution levels are very high) and add it to the city's supply.
They are reaching out for technology that can handle water with high levels of dissolved solids and heavy metals.
DJB plans 300 to 400 tubewells
DJB wants to set up 300 to 400 tube wells, 26 tubewells near the Najafgarh drain.
The treated water will be mixed into Delhi's existing supply, aiming to meet WHO and BIS standards for drinking water.
High-tech solutions like reverse osmosis and nanofiltration are on the table, all part of a bigger push to keep up with Delhi's growing thirst for clean water.