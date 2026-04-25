Delhi Jal Board urges Haryana to halt Najafgarh drain dumping

Haryana pledges sewage upgrades, Faridabad plant

Haryana says it's on it, promising new plans to treat toxic discharges.

They are boosting Gurugram's sewage treatment by 90 million liters a day and building a major new plant in Faridabad by 2028.

Gurugram officials will also use drones to spot illegal sewage dumping along the Badshahpur drain.

Diwan Singh is calling for all three states, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan, to team up if they want real change for the river.