Delhi Jal Board urges Haryana to halt Najafgarh drain dumping
India
Delhi Jal Board is urging Haryana to stop dumping untreated waste into the Najafgarh drain, after a wave of fish deaths near Dhansa regulator.
The worry is bigger than just one drain. Delhi says cleaning up the Sahibi River is crucial for Mission Sahibi, which aims to bring life back to the Yamuna.
Haryana pledges sewage upgrades, Faridabad plant
Haryana says it's on it, promising new plans to treat toxic discharges.
They are boosting Gurugram's sewage treatment by 90 million liters a day and building a major new plant in Faridabad by 2028.
Gurugram officials will also use drones to spot illegal sewage dumping along the Badshahpur drain.
Diwan Singh is calling for all three states, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan, to team up if they want real change for the river.