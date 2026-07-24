Delhi Jantar Mantar protesters over NEET leak face health crisis
India
Protesters protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET exam paper leak are now battling a health crisis.
Days of extreme heat, overcrowding, and limited food have left many with headaches, sore throats, fever, and dehydration.
Volunteer doctors say viral infections are spreading fast, and nausea is occurring.
Doctors at Jantar Mantar distribute medicines
Doctors are handing out essentials like acetaminophen, antibiotics, oral rehydration solution (ORS), and first-aid supplies.
Injuries from crowd control, like sprains and wounds, have added to the trouble, with some wounds getting infected.
Protesters with chronic conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure have also needed help on site.