Delhi Jantar Mantar volunteers clean protest site after demands met

Volunteers of all ages joined in; even a seven-year-old girl stepped into the human chain.

Akansha, 30, shared, "we have littered the area, we need to clean up," showing how seriously people took responsibility.

Others like Hemant and Kushwant said helping out made them happy; Kushwant added that it highlighted why equal opportunities matter.

The whole scene was about caring for both their cause and their city, together.