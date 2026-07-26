Delhi Jantar Mantar volunteers clean protest site after demands met
After their protest demands were met, volunteers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar didn't just head home; they stayed back to clean up.
People formed a human chain outside the metro station, picking up trash and filling black garbage bags together.
A volunteer in a green reflective jacket encouraged everyone to pitch in, making the cleanup a team effort.
Jantar Mantar volunteers form human chain
Volunteers of all ages joined in; even a seven-year-old girl stepped into the human chain.
Akansha, 30, shared, "we have littered the area, we need to clean up," showing how seriously people took responsibility.
Others like Hemant and Kushwant said helping out made them happy; Kushwant added that it highlighted why equal opportunities matter.
The whole scene was about caring for both their cause and their city, together.