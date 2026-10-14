Delhi journalists' union files Supreme Court petition over police mistreatment
The Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, saying police mistreated reporters during protests on October 10 and 11, 2026.
According to the DUJ, journalists were detained without cause, blocked from covering events, and had their phones and cameras taken away.
The group is now pushing for an independent investigation into what happened.
Paranjoy Guha Thakurta blocked by police
The DUJ's petition highlights that even accredited journalists like Paranjoy Guha Thakurta were held back by police, despite showing official press ID.
The union says this goes against freedom of speech rights under the Constitution and reminds everyone that these protections aren't just for media houses but for all reporters.
They're also calling for seized equipment to be returned and cited the Supreme Court's October 11 order protecting journalists.