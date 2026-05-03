Delhi: 30-year-old judge found dead at residence, police suspect suicide

A 30-year-old judge posted at the Karkardooma court was found dead at his residence in the Safdarjung area of Delhi . The police suspect suicide after the body of Aman Kumar Sharma was discovered hanging inside a bathroom, The Indian Express reported. The incident came to light on Saturday afternoon when a family member called the police at around 1:45pm to report the situation.

Investigation underway No official cause of death has been released The police reached the spot soon after receiving the call and found Sharma inside his house. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. While no official cause of death has been released by the police, a relative alleged that Sharma had been facing domestic issues with his wife in recent weeks.

Family dynamics Judge had domestic issues with wife The judge's father had come to Delhi from Alwar after receiving a distress call from his son. He later informed the police about the couple's domestic differences that had been going on for nearly two months. "His father said that his daughter-in-law told him that if you don't leave from here, she would call the police," a relative told news agency ANI.

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Career overview Sharma joined Delhi Judicial Services in June 2021 Sharma joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021, after graduating from Symbiosis Law School in Pune. He served as a judicial magistrate first class and civil judge during his career. In a separate incident last month, a 26-year-old Delhi High Court advocate allegedly died by suicide after jumping off a hotel balcony in Connaught Place.

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