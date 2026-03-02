Delhi just had its hottest early March in 3 years
Delhi just had its hottest early March in three years, with temperatures hitting 30.9°C on March 2—about 3.5°C above what's normal for this time.
Even the nights are warmer, with a minimum of 15.1°C.
The sudden heat is thanks to a fading western disturbance that usually keeps things cooler.
AQI was at a 'moderate' 193 on March 2
Weather experts like Mahesh Palawat from Skymet say clear skies and lots of sunshine could push temps up by another 2-3°C soon, since the western disturbance is now only affecting the hills.
On the air quality front, Delhi's AQI was at a "moderate" 193 on March 2—but some areas like Punjabi Bagh hit "very poor" levels (343), so it might be wise to keep an eye out if you're heading outdoors.