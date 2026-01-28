Delhi just had its wettest January in 4 years
India
Delhi saw 25.3mm of rain this January—the wettest January in the last four years—making it a pretty soggy start to the year.
The heavy showers brought daytime temperatures down to a chilly 16.9°C, which is five degrees below normal for this time.
Why does it matter?
The rain didn't just mean cooler days and extra layers—it also pushed air quality into the "very poor" zone, with AQI spiking to 336 on Tuesday.
While things will stay dry till Saturday, more light rain and thunderstorms are expected on February 1 under a yellow alert, so keep an umbrella handy if you're heading out.