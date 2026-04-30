Delhi landlord Virender confesses to killing tenant over suspected affair
India
A landlord in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, Virender, has been allegedly killed his 29-year-old tenant, Kanhaiya.
Police say Virender suspected Kanhaiya was having an affair with his wife.
On Tuesday morning, Virender walked into the police station in blood-stained clothes and confessed to the crime.
Weapon recovered, Section 103 case filed
After confessing, Virender led police to the scene where Kanhaiya was found with multiple stab wounds.
The suspected murder weapon was recovered, and CCTV footage placed Virender at the spot.
A case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been filed as investigators work to piece together what led up to this tragic incident, a stark reminder of how jealousy can spiral out of control.