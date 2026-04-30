Delhi landlord Virender confesses to killing tenant over suspected affair

Weapon recovered, Section 103 case filed

After confessing, Virender led police to the scene where Kanhaiya was found with multiple stab wounds.

The suspected murder weapon was recovered, and CCTV footage placed Virender at the spot.

A case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been filed as investigators work to piece together what led up to this tragic incident, a stark reminder of how jealousy can spiral out of control.