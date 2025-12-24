Delhi launches 100 Atal Canteens: Hot meals for just ₹5

Meals are handed out using a digital token system (no more paper coupons), and the government set aside ₹100 crore for this in the 2025-26 budget. The kitchens are pretty high-tech too—think LPG stoves, RO water, cold storage—and every canteen is watched by CCTV that connects straight to city officials for real-time monitoring.

Safety 1st and learning from others

All staff get medical check-ups and fire safety certificates. Plus, every canteen operator needs an FSSAI food license and has to report monthly on how things are running.

If this sounds familiar—it's because Delhi took inspiration from Tamil Nadu's Amma Canteens and similar projects in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka that have been making affordable food accessible for years.