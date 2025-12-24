Next Article
Kerala CM slams attacks on Christmas celebrations
India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has spoken out against recent attacks on Christmas events in several states, blaming Sangh Parivar groups for trying to disrupt festivities.
He also called out Uttar Pradesh's move to cancel Christmas holidays for a government event, saying it sidelines an important festival for many.
Why does it matter?
Vijayan pointed to worrying incidents in Kerala too—like a demand for RSS songs at post office events and an attack on a children's carol group in Palakkad.
He accused these groups of opposing India's diversity and warned that Kerala won't tolerate any threats to people's right to celebrate.
Church leaders have also condemned the violence, urging strict action.