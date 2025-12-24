Next Article
Kerala is rolling out a nativity card to prove residency
India
Kerala just announced a new nativity card to make proving you live in the state way easier.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared that this card will replace the old-school nativity certificate, cutting down on paperwork and hassle for everyone.
What's different about the nativity card?
Instead of having to get a fresh certificate every time, residents will get a permanent photo ID issued by tahsildars.
The government is working on laws to make this official, so you can use it for state services or anytime you need to show you're from Kerala.
It's all about making things smoother and less stressful when it comes to proving where you belong.