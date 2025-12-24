Next Article
Tamil Nadu steps up with ₹289.63cr relief for farmers hit by heavy rains
India
Tamil Nadu is rolling out ₹289.63 crore in financial support for farmers whose crops were damaged by the northeast monsoon in November and December 2024 and unseasonal rain in January 2025.
Over 5.66 lakh acres of farmland across the state took a hit, and officials did field checks to make sure help goes where it's needed most, according to Agriculture Minister M.R.K Panneerselvam.
How the aid will reach farmers
About 3.60 lakh farmers are set to benefit, covering both regular crops and horticulture across nearly 5 lakh acres.
District collectors pushed for this relief after confirming that more than a third of many crops were lost to bad weather.
The money will go straight into affected farmers' bank accounts—so they can get back on their feet without extra hassle.