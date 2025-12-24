Tamil Nadu steps up with ₹289.63cr relief for farmers hit by heavy rains India Dec 24, 2025

Tamil Nadu is rolling out ₹289.63 crore in financial support for farmers whose crops were damaged by the northeast monsoon in November and December 2024 and unseasonal rain in January 2025.

Over 5.66 lakh acres of farmland across the state took a hit, and officials did field checks to make sure help goes where it's needed most, according to Agriculture Minister M.R.K Panneerselvam.