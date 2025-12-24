UK's H3N2 flu wave: What you need to know

The H3N2 flu jab is updated every year to match the latest strains and helps your immune system fight off infection. It takes about two weeks to kick in and usually means milder symptoms if you do catch the flu.

Who gets a free NHS jab—and what if you don't?

Free NHS jabs go to high-risk groups: young kids, school-aged children, those with certain health conditions, pregnant women, older adults (65+), care home residents and their carers.

If you're not eligible, you can still get vaccinated at pharmacies for around £20—just check availability first.

If you've ever had a serious allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) to vaccine ingredients, it's best to skip it.