Meals at ₹5?: Delhi gets 25 new Atal Canteens
What's the story
The Delhi government has launched 25 new Atal Canteens, bringing the total to 100. The initiative, aimed at providing affordable meals for just ₹5, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. The canteens were opened on Vajpayee's death anniversary as a tribute to the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Each canteen will serve about 1,000 meals daily to workers and other low-income groups.
Meal distribution
1 lakh meals to be provided daily
The newly launched Atal Canteens will serve meals twice a day at just ₹5 each.
The scheme is expected to provide around 1 lakh meals daily and over 3.65 crore annually.
Since their launch on December 25, last year, the canteens have served nearly 95 lakh subsidized meals to the public.
Tribute details
Naidu lauds initiative as 'commendable effort'
Gupta took to Instagram after the inauguration, saying "A promise to Delhi, delivered."
She added that the canteens will serve nutritious and hygienic meals to nearly 1 lakh people every day for just ₹5.
Naidu praised the initiative as a commendable effort toward providing affordable and nutritious food to poor people, slum dwellers, laborers, and those coming from other parts of India in search of jobs.
Canteen locations
New canteens opened in Narela, Timarpur, and Azadpur
The new Atal Canteens are located at various places across Delhi, including:
1. Narela: SRS Colony Tikri Khurd (Swarn Jyanti Vihar), SRS Colony Holambi Khurd.
2. Timarpur: Near Munsi Ram JJ Cluster Mukharjee Nagar Timarpur, Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station Timarpur.
3. Azadpur: Adjacent to adrak market shed Azadpur Mandi, APMC park near Kishal Bhawan.
More spots
Locations of other new canteens
The other locations include:
1. Rithala: Guru Tegh Bahadur Colony, Sardar Colony, Sector-16, Rohini; Amar Jyoti Colony; Lal Flat, Banjara SC/ST Basti Rohini Sector 4 Extn Delhi.
2. Mundka: SRS Colony Sawda Ghevra Ph-1 and Ph-2.
3. Mangolpuri (SC): X block behind Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Mangolpuri: Rohini Sec 3 Jaipur Golden Hospital.
More places
Additional spots
Check out more locations:
1. Rohini: Community Hall SRS Colony Sector 26 Rohini.
2. Shalimar Bagh: Sheesh Mahal Park (Som Bazar Road near Ayurvedic Cluster DDA park).
3. Model Town: Community Hall Sangam Park near R.P Bagh.
4. Chandni Chowk: LNJP Hospital; Janakpuri: Vacant land adjacent to Mother Dairy booth A-562 Pankha Road Uttam Nagar (Near Metro Station Uttam Nagar East).
Final locations
Remaining locations
The remaining spots are:
1. Vikaspuri: MCD Park, behind JJ Cluster Indira Camp No. 5; vacant land near JJ Cluster Shamshan Bhoomi Hastsal (near T-Camp).
2. AIIMS: Opposite AIIMS.
3. RK Puram: Moti Bagh, RK Puram.
4. Anand Vihar: DDA Land Green Area, opposite Vivek Vihar (opposite Anand Vihar Railway Station), Vishwas Nagar.
5. Seemapuri (SC): Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences.
6. Mustafabad: Veer Savarkar Hospital, Karawal Nagar.