Delhi launches 250 eco-friendly kiosks for idol and worship-material disposal
Delhi is rolling out 250 kiosks so people can drop off damaged idols and worship materials in a way that's better for the environment.
Already, 60 of these have popped up across the city as of October 16, 2026.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is leading the charge, hoping to make eco-friendly religious practices the new normal.
Plastindia Foundation provides kiosks in Delhi
The Plastindia Foundation is providing these kiosks at no cost, while MCD will handle everything from staffing to collection and transport.
Mayor Pravesh Wahi says these spots make it easy to dispose of worship items responsibly.
Gupta also encouraged everyone to pitch in, saying, "Faith and devotion are integral to our cultural heritage, but protecting the environment and fulfilling our civic responsibilities are equally important."
It's all about blending faith with caring for our city.