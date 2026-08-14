Delhi launches Aadhaar Data Vault for Lakshmi Yojana using tokens
Delhi's government is stepping up its data security game by rolling out the Aadhaar Data Vault (ADV) system for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana.
This encrypted vault keeps beneficiary details safe, following UIDAI guidelines, and uses special tokens instead of actual Aadhaar numbers to protect privacy.
The Women and Child Development Department is leading the charge, making sure sensitive info stays secure.
Lakshmi Yojana to benefit 17L women
The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, approved last month, provides ₹2,500 a month to eligible women, expected to benefit more than 17 lakh women, backed by ₹5,110 crore for the scheme in 2026-27.
Now, the WCD department is moving its Aadhaar data into ADV vaults as per IT Department orders.
The Education Department is set to adopt it to keep student and scholarship info safe as Delhi expands its welfare programs.
It's all about keeping personal data private while making sure help reaches those who need it.