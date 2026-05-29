Delhi launches ACMS to monitor building fire safety equipment continuously
Delhi just rolled out a smart monitoring system (ACMS) to keep fire safety gear working around the clock.
Now, tech like hydrant pumps, sprinkler pumps, smoke detectors, manual alarm systems, public address systems, stairwell pressurization fans, and basement ventilation systems will be watched nonstop.
If something's off, building owners and occupants get instant alerts on their phones or by email, so issues can be fixed fast.
Two phase rollout, technical compliance requirements
ACMS is launching in two phases: first, alerts go straight to building stakeholders; next up, critical alarms will connect directly with the Delhi Fire Service.
To stay compliant, buildings need real-time internet (4G, 5G, Wi-Fi), backup power, and storage for at least 10,000 event logs.
Right now, these rules apply to buildings needing fire clearance certificates, but they could expand later with the National Building Construction Standards 2026.