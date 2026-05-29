Delhi launches ACMS to monitor building fire safety equipment continuously

Two phase rollout, technical compliance requirements

ACMS is launching in two phases: first, alerts go straight to building stakeholders; next up, critical alarms will connect directly with the Delhi Fire Service.

To stay compliant, buildings need real-time internet (4G, 5G, Wi-Fi), backup power, and storage for at least 10,000 event logs.

Right now, these rules apply to buildings needing fire clearance certificates, but they could expand later with the National Building Construction Standards 2026.