Delhi launches AI-powered barrier-free Mundka-Bakkarwala toll plaza, drivers evade payments
India
Delhi just launched its first barrier-free, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered toll plaza on the Mundka-Bakkarwala stretch, aiming for smooth rides and fewer traffic jams.
But some drivers are already finding ways to skip paying, which has officials worried about losing revenue.
Tampering and FASTag evasion concern NHAI
Turns out, people are using tricks like tampering with license plates, skipping FASTags (which should auto-deduct payments), and even adding reflective coatings or sneaky plate-flipping devices to fool the cameras.
While these violations make up fewer than 1% of vehicles, NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) says stricter rules might be needed to keep things fair and make sure this technology upgrade actually works.