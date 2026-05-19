Delhi launches AI-powered barrier-free Mundka-Bakkarwala toll plaza, drivers evade payments

Tampering and FASTag evasion concern NHAI

Turns out, people are using tricks like tampering with license plates, skipping FASTags (which should auto-deduct payments), and even adding reflective coatings or sneaky plate-flipping devices to fool the cameras.

While these violations make up fewer than 1% of vehicles, NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) says stricter rules might be needed to keep things fair and make sure this technology upgrade actually works.