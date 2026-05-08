Delhi launches campaign to prepare residents for Census 2027
India
Delhi just launched a 15-day campaign to get everyone ready for Census 2027.
Starting May 7, six mobile vans will travel to 180 spots across the city, helping people understand why the census matters and how they can take part, especially as self-enumeration began on May 1 in MCD areas.
Delhi vans stop for census outreach
Each day until May 21, these vans (think LED screens and selfie points) will stop at busy places like Rajiv Chowk, North Campus, Saket, and more.
There will be jingles, quizzes, and Q and A sessions to clear up any confusion about the process.
Plus: door-to-door house listing starts May 16.