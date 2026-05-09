Delhi launches citywide road radar to curb dust on roads

Delhi's 13 GPS surveyors report issues

13 GPS-equipped surveyors, one for each district, will check at least 20km of roads every day, flagging trouble spots like unpaved stretches and garbage dumps.

Their findings get reported through an app so agencies can jump in quickly.

Experts are on board but say staying transparent about what's fixed (and what isn't) is key for lasting impact.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa calls Road RADAR "This program is an important pillar in that broader strategy."