Delhi launches 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' giving ₹2,500 monthly to women

Delhi just launched the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana to support low-income women with ₹2,500 every month.

If you're the eldest eligible woman in your family, a Delhi voter, and the applicant, her husband or either of her parents must have been a resident of Delhi for at least 10 years as on the date of application, with a family income under ₹2.5 lakh, you can apply online any time this year.

But heads-up: if you are found ineligible, payments stop and recovery begins.