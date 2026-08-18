Delhi launches 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' giving ₹2,500 monthly to women
India
Delhi just launched the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana to support low-income women with ₹2,500 every month.
If you're the eldest eligible woman in your family, a Delhi voter, and the applicant, her husband or either of her parents must have been a resident of Delhi for at least 10 years as on the date of application, with a family income under ₹2.5 lakh, you can apply online any time this year.
But heads-up: if you are found ineligible, payments stop and recovery begins.
Delhi RD/FD locked, CBDC restricted spending
Each month, ₹1,500 will be credited into an RD or Fixed Deposit account, with a lock-in period till July 31, 2029 (so there's some forced saving),
while ₹1,000 goes to your bank account linked with a CBDC wallet for approved spending only: no alcohol or gambling allowed.