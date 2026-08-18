Delhi launches Lakshmi Yojana from August 1 offering ₹2,500 monthly
Delhi's Lakshmi Yojana, effective from August 1, offers ₹2,500 every month to help women from low-income families.
To apply, you need to be the eldest eligible woman in your family, a registered voter in Delhi, and your household income must be under ₹2.5 lakh per year.
Applications are open all year on the official website and get reviewed monthly.
Ineligibility, repayment and legal heir transfer
You're not eligible if you're a government pensioner, pay income tax or GST, hold public office, have more than three living children, or own a four-wheeler.
Households using over 2,400 electricity units per year are also ineligible.
If someone is later found ineligible or commits fraud, payments stop and money has to be returned, so honesty matters.
If a beneficiary passes away, the money accrued in her Recurring Deposit (RD) account, including interest, will be transferred to her legal heir.