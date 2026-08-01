Delhi launches Lakshmi Yojana giving ₹2,500 monthly to eligible women
Delhi just launched the Lakshmi Yojana, a scheme giving ₹2,500 every month to eligible women.
The buzz was real: over 1,000 women signed up within hours using the new online portal.
Registration camps opened early, and while the process took about half an hour at first, it should get quicker as people have their documents ready.
Lakshmi Yojana targets 17L women
The scheme targets around 17 lakh women in Delhi.
To be eligible, you need to be a woman aged 21 to 60, the eldest in your household, with a family income not exceeding ₹2.5 lakh per year and with you, your husband, or either of your parents having been a resident of Delhi for at least 10 years.
Government employees, income taxpayers, and four-wheeler owners aren't eligible.
Once approved, you'll get ₹1,000 via digital wallet and ₹1,500 as a deposit. First payments are expected around August 28.