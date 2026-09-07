Delhi launches 'Lakshmi Yojana' offering ₹2,500 monthly to women

To qualify, you need to be the eldest woman (21 to 60 years) in your family, with an annual family income that must not exceed ₹2.5 lakh per year, the applicant, her husband, or her parents living in Delhi for at least 10 years, and the applicant registered as a voter in Delhi.

Government employees, GST filers, or those paying income tax aren't eligible.

The money is split between a recurring deposit (which grows over time) and a digital wallet, though the full ₹2,500 can be deposited into a recurring deposit through the designated banking partner.

Signing up just needs basic ID proof like PAN, voter ID, passport, ration card, or driving license; Aadhaar is optional, and applicants without Aadhaar can register by submitting an Aadhaar enrolment slip, where available, along with an alternative identity document.